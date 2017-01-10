GPD seeks help in hit and run

The Garland Police Department is searching for a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit and run accident that occurred early yesterday morning.

On Jan. 9 at approximately 6 a.m., Garland police officers responded to a hit and run crash in the 300 block of S. Garland Ave. When officers arrived they observed that an 18-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle.

According to a witness a grey pickup truck was traveling northbound and a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street, eastbound. The female was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.