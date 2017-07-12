Pool, water safety; prevent electric shocks
With summer in full swing and more and more people heading to the pool to stay cool, the city of Garland offers the following safety tips for pool and water safety and preventing electric shocks.
- If you see someone experiencing an electric shock while swimming, turn the power off and call 911. Throw them a life ring, but do not enter the water.
- Never use electrical appliances in or near water. Once an appliance is plugged in, it is a source of electricity whether it is turned on or off.
- Outside electrical outlets should be covered and kept dry.
- Keep pool skimmer poles away from overhead power lines.
- Electrical devices and cords should be kept at least 10 feet away from pools and spas. When possible, use battery operated electrical devices outside.
- Make sure all electrical equipment used for swimming pools (such as cleaning equipment) is grounded.
Never swim during a thunderstorm.
- Look for signs of faulty equipment, such as pool lights that flicker.
- Have all electrical components of your pool inspected. After building a new pool or when moving into a home with a pool are good times to do this, but you should also have older pools inspected periodically.
