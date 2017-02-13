Preservation Society for Spring Creek Forest announces Trout Lily Walk

The annual Trout Lily Walk, hosted by the Preservation society for Spring Creek Forest, is scheduled for Feb. 25 any time between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The format is different from past walks.

Tom Frey, adviser, mentor and friend to the organization is leading the event for the 24th year.

Often in the past, so many people attend each walk, that they cannot all here Tom speak, even though he uses a microphone. This year, attendees may arrive any time between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Upon arrival, volunteers at the pavilion will provide introductory information and participants will be sent along the clearly marked trail to the Trout Lily Field.

Tom will be at the field and after visitors have seen the lilies and visited with him, they will move on to the next marked spot where another naturalist will explain the significance of that area of the preserve. The volunteer naturalists will be at several stations along the trail in the preserve from 10 a.m. until the last walkers go through.

This will, hopefully, solve the problem of having so many folks in line on the walk that they cannot hear the forest information. This format also affords walkers the ability to spend as much time at each station as they want, rather than having to follow a group. Visitors can, if they wish, take time for photos and additional discussion.

Additional events follow:

Tuesday, March 7: Meeting – North Garland Branch Library at 7 p.m. Janet Smith talks about Sex in the Garden. Some backyard critters have pretty wild lifestyles!

Saturday, March 11: Work Session – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Meet at 1770 Holford. We will remove privet and other invasive plants from along the Trout lily trail. Wear work gloves, long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals) for protection from poison ivy and thorns. Bring loppers and short-handled tree saws if possible.

Tuesday, April 4: Meeting at North Garland Branch Library at 7 p.m. Amy Martin to speak on poison ivy and poison oak. Both are beneficial native plants but it’s important to know all about them.

Saturday, April 8: Work Session – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Meet at 1770 Holford. We will remove privet and other invasive plants from along the Trout lily trail. Wear work gloves, long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals) for protection from poison ivy and thorns. Bring loppers and short-handled tree saws if possible.

Saturday, May 6: Work Session and end of year Bring Your Own Picnic – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 1787 Holford. This is always a fun event. More details to come.

Break for summer

Membership – please join and then renew membership annually. For more information, visit www.springcreekforest.org.