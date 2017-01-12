Message, schedule from Preservation Society for Spring Creek Forest

Scheduled events for the Preservation Society for Spring Creek Forest through April are listed below.

But first, please help the organization share the following important message:

As the area surrounding the preserve becomes filled with buildings and parking lots, it is imperative to educate the people who move into and work in these new buildings. A preserve is left as natural as possible – fallen trees are left in place to decay and become the food source for insects and grubs, which in turn are essential food for our birds and other wildlife. The undergrowth of small trees and plants is not cleared out because it provides essential food, shelter and plant diversity. Knowing that the creek corridor is home for bobcats, coyotes, owls, raccoon, and many other amazing creatures is exciting. The prairie is not a football or soccer field. It is home to scores of grasses and wildflowers such as the native milkweed plants that Monarch butterflies require in order to continue their life cycle.

Please work with this organization and its members to help new neighbors of this resource understand that a healthy preserve does not look like a city park. A healthy preserve is wild-looking, messy, tangled with roots and native vines, and alive with bees, butterflies and hidden animals waiting until it is safe to come out in the dark to find food.

We are caretakers of the preserve. Spread the word. Carry a sack for collecting trash during walks on the nature trails. www.springcreekforest.org.

Saturday, January 21: Bird Walk 8 – 9:30 a.m. with Reba Collins, certified Master Birder. 1787 Holford Road, Garland. Do you want to learn what birds spend the winter in Spring Creek Forest? Come for a morning walk and learn to identify some of our resident and wintering birds. Dress for the weather. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars. If it has been raining, rain boots may be appropriate.

Tuesday, February 7: Spring Creek Preservation Society meeting at North Garland Branch Library, 7 p.m. Presenter Rick Diamond will speak on Wilderness First Aid. Being in our forest certainly gets us as close to wilderness as can be in the suburbs. This first aid information will be useful even in your back yard.

Saturday, February 11: Spring Creek Preservation Society work session. 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Location TBA.

Saturday, February 25: 24th Trout Lily Walk. Yes! Tom Frey will lead the walks. Times TBA.

Tuesday, March 7: Meeting at North Garland Branch Library, 7 p.m. Janet Smith talks about Sex in the Garden. Some of our backyard critters have pretty wild lifestyles. Can’t wait to hear about it! Come early for the best seats; could be SRO. (LOL)

Saturday, March 11: Spring Creek Preservation Society work session. 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Location TBA.

Tuesday, April 4: Spring Creek Preservation Society meeting at North Garland Branch Library, 7 p.m. Amy Martin will speak on poison ivy and poison oak. Both are highly beneficial native plants but it’s important to know all about them.

Saturday, April 8: Spring Creek Preservation Society work session. 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Location TBA.