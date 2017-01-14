Priscilla Wilson receives award

Senior Managing Director Priscilla Wilson was awarded the HR Specialist Award at the second annual Strategic HR Excellence Awards on Dec. 7. Wilson, who oversees HR, Communications Services and Fair Housing for the city of Garland, was one of four recipients of the prestigious award.

The awards program, produced by Pursuit of Excellence Inc. and sponsored in part by the Dallas Business Journal, was established to honor and recognize outstanding individual contributions to excellence in strategy, innovation, leadership and culture in the field of human resources.

“The Strategic HR Excellence Awards are designed to recognize individuals who deliver HR strategies that target the right skills, the best people and the right tools to elevate an organization’s effectiveness of growing through and with their people,” said Pursuit of Excellence CEO and Chief Visionary Officer Marie Diaz.

The HR Specialist is awarded to the individual who functions as the organizational ambassador for their knowledge area and applies their expertise to support an organization’s vision and strategic direction.