Program grants college tuition

Students at Lakeview Centennial High School have an opportunity of a lifetime at their fingertips. The Patriots were selected to take advantage of a new initiative extended to seniors at just 31 Dallas County high schools.

“Dallas County Promise is a transformational partnership,” said Interim Superintendent Deborah Cron.

“All seniors at Lakeview, regardless of GPA or family income, will have the opportunity to earn a full-tuition scholarship, a success coach mentor, and access to additional transfer scholarships.”

LCHS is the only Garland ISD campus invited to participate in the Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) Foundation effort, which aims to increase college completion and produce a trained workforce.

If students take three simple steps by set deadlines, they will receive tuition, advising, and career pathway guidance. Dallas County Promise covers up to 60 DCCCD credit hours and opens the doors to UNT at Dallas, SMU and other four-year university scholarships.

Hundreds of LCHS seniors simultaneously took the Dallas County Promise pledge Wednesday, Oct. 11.

This act of solidarity was the first step to a tuition-free education. Now, the high schoolers just have to complete a DCCCD application, submit a FAFSA or TAFSA, and register for the fall semester at a DCCCD campus to receive benefits.

Learn more about this special opportunity at DallasCountyPromise.org.

Information and photo provided by Garland ISD.