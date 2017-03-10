Remington College offers prom night makeovers

The cost for high school students to go to the prom can add up quickly – there are tickets, a dress or tux, a trip to the salon and maybe a splurge on a limo or extravagant “promposal.”

That’s why Remington College Dallas Campus is happy to again offer its Prom Night Makeover event so students can get salon services at no cost. Students in the Remington College Cosmetology Program will provide students headed to prom with free haircuts, updos, manicures, pedicures and makeup.

All Prom Night Makeover services will be done at The Salon at Remington, located at 1640 Eastgate Dr. in Garland.

Details for Prom Night Makeover at the cosmetology college’s Dallas campus are below:

Event dates:

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Friday, May 19

Saturday, May 20

Salon hours: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Appointments: call 972-698-3890

This is the eighth year that the cosmetology school will be holding its Prom Night Makeover event. To date, the event has provided more than 3,000 high school students across the country with free salon services.

The college’s Cosmetology Diploma program teaches students the art of hair, skin and nail care through traditional classroom instruction and hands-on training in the Remington College School of Cosmetology, which allows students to work with real clients.

For more on the Cosmetology Program, please visit remingtoncosmo.com or call 1-800-448-6405.

