Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives.

Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

“Blood donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Jan Hale, communications manager, Southwest Region Red Cross Blood Services. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

How to help

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App , visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

“In about an hour, you can help save someone’s life. This simple act can have a profound impact on another human being,” said Hale.

Who blood donations help

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

The birth of her first child didn’t go as Dallas-area resident Lisa Morgan anticipated. She went into premature labor and delivered Alex at 34 weeks. In addition to being born early, Alex also needed blood.

“Shortly after his birth, I remember being awakened from sedation by a nurse asking me to give consent for my baby to receive a blood transfusion,” said Morgan. “He needed another transfusion the following day. I will forever be grateful to those generous donors who helped save my child’s life.”

Alex, now 3 years old, is a healthy, happy, busy little boy who loves to play outside. His mom concludes, “Please give blood so it’s available for another mom or dad or newborn.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Garland – Jan. 21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Garland High School, 2109 Buckingham Road.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.