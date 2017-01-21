Resolve to ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’

Improve your health in the New Year without stepping foot in the gym. After packing away the holiday decorations, eliminate waste and protect the environment by committing to the three “Rs.” Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. The three Rs should be prioritized with reduction occurring first—then ensure an item is truly needed or wanted before purchasing. Once an item is obtained, it should be used and reused for as long as possible. Only when the first two Rs have been exhausted and an item is no longer usable should recycling be considered.

Garland residents can recycle the following clean and dry items through the single-stream program: Accepted Materials for Recycling

In conjunction with the three Rs, upcycling should be prioritized whenever possible. Upcycling is the process of taking an existing material such as a milk jug and giving it a higher purpose such as a bird house.

Resolve to reduce waste—small lifestyle changes can have a big impact on the planet.

Information and image provided by city of Garland.