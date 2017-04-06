Relief Society marks anniversary

Members of the Relief Society are marking the 175th anniversary of the world’s largest women’s organization. The Relief Society of Nauvoo was organized by early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Illinois March 17, 1842.

Rather than a churchwide “event,” Sister Linda K. Burton, Relief Society general president from Church Headquarters in Salt Lake City encouraged the members to remember the milestone during meetings in their local congregations.

Taking this to heart, leaders of the society in Richardson organized a “Service Fair” which was held Saturday, March 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building. Women came from Richardson, Dallas, Garland, Sachse, Wylie, Murphy and Lavon.

Amy Dover, president of the society said:

“When the Relief Society was organized, the first Relief Society President, Emma Smith, declared, “We are going to do something extraordinary.” In celebration of the 175th Anniversary of the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints we wanted to be true to our motto, “Charity Never Faileth” (1 Corinthians 13:8) and our organization’s purpose, by seeking out opportunities to serve like our Savior Jesus Christ – to feed the hungry and clothe the naked. On justserve.org and through members in our community we were able to complete ten projects in “unity to help the needy.” I call that extraordinary!”

Women and girls came to be of service to others. Each was invited to participate in any of the following service opportunities: