Reported crimes: December 24-30 

Posted: 10:48 pm, January 13, 2018 by Kim Everett
The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56.  Listed below are the 135 crimes reported.

 

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.
crime mapCrimes broken down by district

 

District 11 4
District 12 2
District 13 7
District 14 4
District 21 5
District 22 5
District 23 3
District 24 4
District 25 4
District 31 8
District 32 5
District 33 6
District 34 3
District 35 6
District 41 1
District 42 6
District 43 9
District 44 2
District 45 4
District 46 7
District 51 4
District 52 3
District 53 12
District 54 9
District 55 5
District 56 6
Not assigned to district 1
Broken down by specific reported crimes
Murder, capital 0
Murder, criminally negligent homicide 0
Murder, crim. Negligent 0
Murder, crim, consp 0
Murder 0
Assault, aggravated with a deadly weapon 3
Assault, aggravated SBI 0
Assault, aggravated, against peace officer 0
Injury to a child 0
Injury to an elderly person 0
Injury to a disabled person 0
Sexual assault 2
Robbery of an individual 0
Robbery, aggravated, of an individual 2
Robbery, aggravated, home invasion 0
Robbery, aggravated, of a business 2
Robbery, business 0
Burglary of a building 16
Burglary of information 0
Burglary of a vehicle 27
Burglary-habitat w/ intent to commit other felony 2
Burglary of a habitat 9
Burglary of a coin-operated machine 0
Criminal mischief 19
Information/identify theft 4
Info found – property – forgery 0
Shoplifting 6
Theft DL/comm, DL/ID certificate 0
Theft by steal/receive stolen check 0
Theft by check 0
Theft, pocket picking 0
Theft of an individual 0
Theft, purse snatching 0
Theft of an elderly individual 0
Theft of a service 1
Theft, various 25
Theft of a vehicle 0
Theft of vehicle parts/accessories 4
Theft of vehicle, non-motor 1
Theft of a firearm

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

 1

11
