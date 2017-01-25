Reported crimes: January 1-7

The Garland Police Department has divided the city into 26 districts, numbers vary from 11 to 56. Listed below are the 240 crimes reported.

Information provided by the Garland Police Department.

Crimes broken down by district

District 11 2 District 12 2 District 13 17 District 14 14 District 21 18 District 22 4 District 23 12 District 24 8 District 25 3 District 31 17 District 32 2 District 33 5 District 34 3 District 35 10 District 41 10 District 42 11 District 43 11 District 44 6 District 45 4 District 46 17 District 51 14 District 52 8 District 53 6 District 54 12 District 55 9 District 56 11 Not assigned to district 4

Broken down by specific reported crimes