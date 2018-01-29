RHS graduate completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Susan B. White graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

White is the daughter of Jennifer White of Rowlett and Loyd White of Breckenridge, Texas, and granddaughter of Lee and Zack White and Linda Boggess and Jack Baisch, all of Breckenridge.

White is a 2015 graduate of Rowlett High School.