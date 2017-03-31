RHS Mighty Eagle Band to host Taste of Texas

The Rowlett Mighty Eagle Band is getting ready to host the 10th Silent Auction & Taste of Texas at Rowlett High School Saturday, April 22. A variety of top local restaurants will be providing wonderful Texas specialties including BBQ, Cajun, Mexican, German, Home Cookin’, that will be available for sampling at numerous stations around the room. All food is included in your ticket price. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy the music of the award winning Rowlett High School Jazz Bands and bid on a large variety of auction items.

The first 300 people will also receive a coupon from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Rockwall for a FREE bundtlet valued at $3.99!

Several “Texas” themed auction items will be included – Authentic Cowboy Hats donated by Master Hatters and Dallas Hats- two hat manufacturers in Garland, “The Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas,” Dallas Cowboys Jason Witten Jersey, tickets to the Mesquite Rodeo, Texas Rangers Baseball tickets and more!

Tickets are $15 if purchased by April 17, 2017 and $20 at the door. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will be at 6:30 pm. For advance tickets please visit the band’s website at http://www.rowlettmeb.org .

Additional items available for auction include: Sail with Scott Sunset Cruise on Lake Ray Hubbard, I-Fly Indoor Skydiving, In-Sync Exotics, Painting with a Twist, night at the Hyatt Garland, Golf Packages, Spa Packages, Restaurant Gift Cards and much more!

The Rowlett High School Band was named the Texas Bandmasters Exemplary High School Band program in 2015 – as voted by the Texas high school band directors. This annual award is given to only one high school in the entire state of Texas, recognizing continuous exemplary performance in marching, jazz and concert bands.

Visit the Rowlett High School Mighty Eagle Band’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rowlettmeb/?fref=ts and the Rowlett High School Jazz Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Rowlett-High-School-Jazz-1421854281442322/.