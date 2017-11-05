RHS senior named Hometown Hero

Great students abound in Garland ISD. From academics to athletics, they often receive awards and accolades. But one Rowlett High School student is receiving recognition for something other than school activities.

Fox 4 News has named senior Payton Small a Hometown Hero for starting a clothes closet at Methodist Richardson Medical Center. Watch the video to see how she is helping get patients who are homeless and recovering from addiction the resources they need to get back on their feet.

While Small’s clothes closet speaks to her character as a person, she is also working toward a Girl Scout Gold Award. This speaks to her dedication and drive in life. The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Only those who demonstrate extraordinary leadership and impact their communities can earn this award.

“Payton is focused and opportunistic, and undoubtedly has a very bright future ahead of her,” said RHS counselor Davalyn Dixon. “We, at Rowlett High School, are proud of not only the work Payton has put in to her education, but also the outstanding character with which she has done so.”

According to Dixon, Small will graduate from high school in three years, earning a Distinguished Level of Achievement diploma, with Public Service and Multi-Disciplinary Endorsements, and recognition as a 21st Century Scholar.

Information provided by Garland ISD.