Rock Ink Tattoo Studio at home in downtown Garland

Lucas Cervellini, a former comic book artist, said that he wasn’t meant to be a tattoo artist. However, things don’t always turn out the way we think they should, and he is comfortably settled in his tattoo studio, Rock Ink, in a 1940s gas station renovated by Robert A. Smith. It is located at 316 Main St., Suite 200.

Cervellini has a knack for everything artistic, a characteristic he shares with everyone in his family. A couple of his siblings are musicians, another is an artist, his mother is a singer and his father teaches art. The tattoo studio owner has done comic book art, painted murals and signs, created sculptures, taught art classes and more.

The artist came to the United States from Argentina in 2008 and at first was unable to start a career with comic book companies because of a language barrier. After a while, he landed a spot at Tribe Comics in Arizona, but it wasn’t what he hoped it would be. So, needing some time to refocus, he took a job at a window company. That’s when things began to happen.

“When you stop pushing is usually when things start to happen – not when you are trying to force it,” Cervellini said.

While working at the window company, he began showing his art to other people and that led him to tattoo art. In 2012, after working at his home for a while, he opened a tattoo shop at Bucker Road and Interstate 30. Cervellini opened the shop with Oscar Sanchez, and they have worked together since.

He later did some mural work in downtown Garland for property owner/developer Robert Smith who later helped him get the space on Main Street.

He enjoys being in downtown Garland and said that one of his favorite things is getting out of the shop and visiting with other people in downtown.

“It has that old school way. I like to walk around and talk to neighbors. It’s great that everyone knows each other,” Cervellini said. “I don’t have that feeling other places. I love Firewheel. It’s a very nice place, but no one knows anyone. Here it is like you are part of the family. Everywhere you go here, you are part of the family.”

He also likes the new things that are happening in downtown Garland such as the movies in the grassy area and additional businesses opening.

In addition to Sanchez, Iris Ibarra and Victor Arteaga also work at Rock Ink and Cervellini said that they are like family.

“We can all depend on each other and we know that,” he said.

All of the artists at Rock Ink are formally trained and all have heavy artistic backgrounds. Each artist also strictly follows all health department standards and guidelines and they are sure to discuss care of the tattoo when clients leave the shop.

His, as well as the other artists’ goal, is to provide a great experience for clients. They custom design and provide quality art that is exactly what they want.

“We listen to the clients and make sure they get exactly what they want,” Cervellini said. “We don’t rush anyone. Nothing good in art comes from rushing.”