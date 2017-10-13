Rockin’ the Square: Oct. 21

Downtown Garland will sparkle with live music, food and fireworks Saturday, Oct. 21. Join us for Rockin’ the Square – A Historic Block Party from 6 to 10 p.m. as we celebrate Downtown’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

To kick off the festivities, The Mullet Boyz (business in the front and party in the back) will rock the house with the best classic and current pop, rock, dance and rap—part comedy show, part choreographed numbers, and all awesome. They tout that they are “Texas’ favorite party band.”

The evening will also feature the official unveiling of the National Register plaque, recognizing the important contributions of Garland’s past as we work toward a bright and vital future. A celebratory display of fireworks will cap-off the plaque unveiling.

Continue the celebration with the feel-good country rock of Old Southern Moonshine Revival. Rolling Stone Magazine named this North Carolina-based band its number one new country artist you need to know! Rolling Stone writes, “Led by singer Marcus Kiser’s casual, slightly scruffy delivery, their penchant for playful, poppy hooks is what makes their music stick.” Their loyal following loves their original sound and you will, too!

Bring your chairs and blankets. Enjoy Downtown’s eclectic restaurant scene, special food vendors or bring your own picnic.

