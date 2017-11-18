Your first source for news!|Tuesday, November 21, 2017
HS football playoffs: Round 1 

Posted: 11:39 pm, November 18, 2017 by Kim Everett
Photos submitted by Roger Mathis, www.mempics.com and Brad McClendon, www.bhmimages.com and Joe Diehl, www.jbdphotos.com.

 

Four of the Garland ISD high school football teams competed in bi-district contests Friday, Nov. 17. Sachse High School remained undefeated and will continue to the area round of the playoffs.

 

Mustangs defeat Lake Highlands

 

The Sachse Mustangs won the bi-district title with a 49-28 victory over Lake Highlands HS.

 

Christian Cole was the star of the game with 300 rushing yards and four TDs. Quarterback Jalen Mayden added a rushing TD on a 30-yard run. Mayden also connected with Drue Jackson on a 26-yard pass for a score and Jackson added another TD on a 20-yard run.

 

Mayden was 8-15 on the game with 133 yards.

 

The Mustangs will play Rockwall High School Saturday, Nov. 25, at Allen’s Eagles Stadium.

 

Rangers defeated in close contest

 

The Naaman Forest Rangers suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss in their bi-district contest against Richardson Pearce HS. The score was 27-21.

 

Jourdan Boze scored two TDs for the Rangers on 1- and 2-yard rushes.

Daviciea McCartney scored on a 59-yard pass from quarterback Thomas Gutierrez.

 

Boze carried the ball 25 times for 101 yards and Gutierrez ended the night at 2-3 with 70 yards.

 

LCHS loses to Jesuit

 

The Lakeview Centennial Patriots were defeated by Jesuit HS 79-55.

 

Camar Wheaton carried the ball 22 times for an impressive 439 yards and scored five of the LCHS touchdowns on 43-, 81-, 67-, 51- and 70-yard runs.

 

Zikamein West scored for the Patriots on a 50-yard pass reception from quarterback Jarret Adams and Maurico Sneed got a TD on an 8-yard run. Te’Darius Herford added another score on a 2-yard run.

 

Adams ended the night at 9-16 with 106 yards. West caught four of Adams’ passes for 137 yards.

 

Rowlett loses to Coppell HS

The Rowlett Eagles were defeated by Coppell HS by a score of 37-6.

 

The Eagles’ score came in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard by Monyae Lang. He carried the ball 16 times for 139 yards. Chauncey Adams had 14 carries for 116 yards.

