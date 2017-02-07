Signing day at Sachse HS

Sachse High School held a celebration in conjunction with National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1. As Head Football Coach Mark “Red” Behrens introduced the student athletes, he expressed pride in their accomplishments.

“This is a special day for these students as they take the next step not only in their athletic careers but also in their lives,” Behrens said. “We’d like to recognize them for their efforts on and off the field.”

Behrens thanked all the coaches, teachers and administrators for helping to guide and support the student athletes.

Cross country – Amanda Godwin – Lubbock Christian University

Girls’ soccer – Alyssa Guzman – Eastfield College

Girls’ soccer – Megan Denn – Angelo State University

Girls’ soccer – Emily Brown – Northeastern State University

Girls’ basketball – Kelsey Crouse – Hill College

Volleyball – Meaghan Jones – University of South Alabama

Baseball – Chase Jones – Morton College

Baseball – Justin Lewis – Midland College

Baseball – David Renning – University of Texas at Arlington

Track – Nick Alexander – University of Houston

Football – Nate Shelton – Texas Tech University

Football – Kelon Wilson – Delta State University

Football – Zach Foster – Southern Arkansas University

Football – Tony Krasniqi – University of North Texas

Football – Riko Jeffers – Texas Tech University