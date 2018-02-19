SHS Lady Mustangs in playoffs

Sachse High School’s Lady Mustangs won the area round of high school girls’ basketball playoffs against Mesquite Horn High School Friday, Feb. 16, at Wylie High School. The score was 76-59. Adhel Tac scored 20 points for SHS and Tia Harvey scored 18.

The Lady Mustangs will meet Tyler Lee High School in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Eustace High School.

Rowlett High School’s Lady Eagles were defeated in the area round by Rockwall High School. The score was 40-33. Maya Fix was the high scorer for RHS with seven points.

The head coach of the SHS girls’ basketball team is Donna McCullough.

Click here to see the University Interscholastic League girls’ high school basketball playoffs and follow the team pairings through the post-season.

