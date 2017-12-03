Sachse Mustangs’ playoff run ends

The Sachse Mustangs were defeated by Pflugerville Hendrickson High School in the quarter-final round of the playoffs Saturday, Dec. 2, at Waco ISD Stadium. The score was 42-35.

Trent Dean scored two of the Mustangs’ touchdowns. He first scored in the first quarter on a 2-yard run then added a TD in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Mayden.

Derrick Rose scored the other three touchdowns on 47-, 11- and 13-yard passes from Mayden.

Mayden ended the game at 25-38 with 310 yards. He also rushed for 85 yards. Rose caught 10 passes for 152 yards. Cameron Cromer had seven catches for 91 yards.

This was an extraordinary season for the Mustangs who made it unbeaten to the quarter-final playoff round.