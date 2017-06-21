Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware provide heat relief

The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware are teaming up to help provide relief from the summer heat to residents in need in the DFW Metroplex. Westlake is hosting a fan drive beginning Thursday, June 22, at all its area locations.

Summer heat can be very dangerous for the elderly, those without air conditioning or with medical conditions. From June 22 to July 9, each of Westlake’s 98 store locations nationwide will participate in the fan drive by asking customers to donate to The Salvation Army at the register. A $5 donation can help acquire one ‘fan blade,’ $10 provides two ‘fan blades,’ $15 for ‘three blades,’ and $20 will purchase an ‘entire fan.’

Westlake will kick off the fan drive with a donation of 475 fans nationwide to The Salvation Army. In 2016, more than $68,000 was donated by Westlake customers, equating to more than 4,500 fans, donated at cost, to The Salvation Army nationwide.

“We are privileged to partner with Westlake to help individuals and families who need assistance battling the heat of the summer,” said Major Jonathan Rich, Salvation Army DFW Metroplex Commander. “Each year we receive requests for fans, especially from seniors, who do not have air conditioning. In some cases, something as simple as a fan is the difference in needing medical attention for heat-related illnesses.”

Community members can make a monetary donation in any amount at all area Westlake Ace Hardware locations. In addition, The Salvation Army will be hosting a kickoff event Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and cookies will be served for free from The Salvation Army mobile kitchen to be stationed at the event’s location at Westlake Ace Hardware, 4440 Basswood Blvd. Fort Worth.

For more information or to make a donation toward the fan drive, please visit your local Westlake Ace Hardware or donate online at westlakehardware.com/fandrive.