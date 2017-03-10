Salvation Army rededicates Boys & Girls Club renovations

The Salvation Army recently rededicated a newly remodeled Boys & Girls Club at its community center in Garland. The ceremony was attended by members of The Salvation Army’s local council in Garland as well as representatives from the Garland Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries.

The remodeling of the facilities was supported by the Dallas Cowboys, which donated $27,000, and The Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary providing $20,000. The entire cost of the project was $85,000.

It involved the replacement of the 22-year old rubberized sports court floor with a college-rated wood grain floor that is lined to accommodate basketball, indoor soccer and volleyball. The front desk area, bathrooms and reading room were also upgraded, as well as snack and drink vending machines installed.

The upgrade will make it possible for the center to host youth leagues and expanded training programs in the three sporting disciplines.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club provides services for at-risk children and youth in the community. The services include after school programs, reading and homework assistance, sports and summer day camp. The services also help to reinforce character development and nurture children into responsible citizens.

About Boys & Girls Club: The Salvation Army has partnered with The Boys & Girls Club of America to operate its community center in Garland as a Boys and Girls Club. This collaboration allows the center to provide an array of services for at-risk children and youth. These services are tried-and-proven to reinforce character development and to help develop responsible citizens for tomorrow.

Salvation Army Mission: The Salvation Army is an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.