Sarah Hazelton receives law degrees

South Garland High School alumna Sarah Hazelton was awarded dual Juris Doctor and Master of Legal Studies degrees from Empire College School of Law in Santa Rosa, California June 4. She also holds a B.A. in History from University of North Texas.

While attending school, Hazelton worked as a law clerk and as a librarian at the Sonoma County Law Library. She is the daughter of Stephen and JoEllen Hazelton of Garland.

Empire College School of Law, founded in 1973, has consistently achieved the highest Bar Exam pass rate of all California Accredited Law Schools since 2000. Its alumni comprise approximately 25 percent of the Sonoma County Bar and include members of the judiciary in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lassen and Merced Counties .

Photograph: Steven Yeager