Save money, water with Texas SmartScape®

Texas SmartScape® is an award-winning gardening program that educates homeowners about the benefits of using landscaping plants, trees, shrubs and grasses native to this region and local climate. By using native plants, water is conserved and the amount of fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides is reduced, all of which saves the homeowner money and helps keep chemicals out of our streams, rivers and lakes.

Whether you are in the market for a major landscape overhaul or just a few quick fixes to save water this summer, TXSmartscape.com has the tools for success. The newly updated interactive database allows one to search SmartScape-approved plants that are the right fit for any yard, while the landscape design tool walks pros and first-timers alike through the entire landscaping process.

In addition to using native plants, consider these tips and ideas to help maintain and care for your yard while saving our water: