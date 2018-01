Schedule auditions for ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

Auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” will be held Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. in 30-minute time slots. Appointments are preferred, but if unable to schedule, simply drop by to audition. Callbacks will be Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Auditions and rehearsals will be at 2703 National Place in Garland.

All experience levels are welcome and casting will be ethnically diverse. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Bring a headshot and resume to if available, but these are not required.

Performances are Thursday, March 1 – Sunday, March 18, at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in Garland. Shows include a Thursday night Preview (March 1) at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees (March 11 and 18) at 2:30 p.m.

To schedule appointments for auditions or for more information, email GarlandCivicTheatre@yahoo.com or visit www.SignUpGenius.com/go/4090444A5A92FA5FD0-auditions3 or www.GarlandCivicTheatre.org.

Synopsis: “The Savannah Sipping Society”

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one.

Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch—and all alone.

Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ol’ Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex.

Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So, raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy!