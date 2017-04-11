Scott McMurdie receives Leadership Garland award

Scott McMurdie was presented the 2017 Leadership Garland award at a recent Garland Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The award is given to honor a Leadership Garland graduate who has actively participated in leadership within the community following graduation.

Scott, born and raised in Garland, has been goal oriented and service minded his whole life. A few of his accomplishments are:

Received the rank of Eagle in the BSA at age 14. His Eagle Scout project was one that directly impacted a neighboring community. Scott personally went door to door having citizens of Sachse to fill out a survey to receive 911 services. Ultimately, due to his efforts and findings, the city of Sachse received 911 services. As an adult he served as a Scout Master for five years.

He has served past and present on numerous boards including: Garland Chamber of Commerce, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Garland, GISD Education Foundation. He served on Leadership Garland Prayer Breakfast Committee numerous years and twice was Chairman of the group, was Chair of the Chamber’s Gold Committee, and currently serves as the Immediate Past chair of the LG Steering Committee. The Chamber also honored him in 2014 for his tireless efforts.

His leadership continues into his spiritual life also. Scott served a volunteer two year mission as a young man for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Panama, where he learned to speak Spanish fluently. Today he presides as Bishop over a congregation of 500+ of that same Church in Sachse.

After graduating from Brigham Young University with a BA in Business Management/ Finance, he returned to DFW and joined his father’s financial planning business. After working several years in the industry, Scott went on to pursue and gain his Certified Financial Planner designation from SMU and is now a principle in The McMurdie Group.

The attitude of service isn’t just limited to Scott in the McMurdie family. Wife Carrie currently serves as the Director of the Sachse Community Emergency Response Team.

Scott, wife Carrie and their four children live in Sachse.

Leaderships Garland website explains the program in this way:

“Leadership Garland is a program offered by the Garland Chamber of Commerce to any interested citizen who lives or works in Garland or is a member of the Garland Chamber. The purpose of Leadership Garland is to provide corporate leadership training; to motivate and encourage civic leaders; and to develop personal leadership characteristics and skills within individuals. Participants are introduced to state, county, city officials, school board trustees, administrators, community leaders, community boards and commissions. Leadership skill topics are taught with active participation along with numerous field trips. Each graduate is encouraged to actively contribute to Garland’s growth and future.”