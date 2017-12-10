Senior citizens go high-tech

High-tech combines with high touch at Advanced Health & Rehab of Garland, with the introduction of a new computer system designed specifically for seniors with the belief that it’s never too late to join the digital revolution.

From using e-mail to connect with family and friends with the Activities Department, to enjoying mind-stimulating activities, to improving hand-eye coordination as part of a rehabilitation program with the Therapy Department, elders with a wide range of physical and cognitive abilities, most of whom have never used a computer, are now enjoying technology using systems adapted especially for them.

The technology was developed by Colorado-based It’s Never 2 Late, a company founded in 1999 that specializes in connecting older adults and their caregivers to the benefits of computers and the internet. IN2L’s picture-based, touch screen platform enables almost anyone to use a personal computer, even those with dementia.

“Integrating this technology is just one more way we are working to enrich the lives of those we care for here at Advanced Health & Rehab of Garland, reported Mary Pfeifer, chief operating officer for Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

“Some of the ways Advanced Health & Rehab of Garland is using IN2L technology includes a connection with some of our patients who would not be able to participate in traditional therapy techniques that require following one-two step instructions,” said Carmen Vitton, chief operating officer for Rehab Synergies.

“Advanced Health & Rehab of Garland joins skilled nursing and rehab facilities, senior living communities and adult day centers throughout the nation that are using IN2L’s adaptive technology to connect thousands of older adults,” said Jack York, CEO of IN2L. “It’s a delight to see how innovative organizations are taking a leadership role in the eldercare industry by helping seniors stay engaged with the outside, embracing our system as a pivotal tool in improving the culture of aging. The exploding world of high-tech multimedia provides limitless opportunities for enhancing their quality of life.”

For more information about Advanced Health & Rehab of Garland please call 972-278-3566.