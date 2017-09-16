September: National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month and the Red Cross encourages everyone to develop a plan for emergencies and disasters. Because family members may not be together when a disaster occurs, plans should be in place for them to contact and find each other. A location to meet away from your home should be chosen and all family members should be aware of the location and how to get there.

Practice evacuating your home twice each year. Drive your evacuation route and plot alternate routes on your map in case roads are impassable. Families should designate an out-of-area emergency contact person and each member should keep the contact information with them at all times.

If an emergency occurs while all family members are in the home, a place right outside the home such as the front sidewalk of your home or a neighbor’s yard should be chosen.

Have proper supplies in case of an emergency or disaster and store in an easy-to-carry emergency kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate.

At a minimum, have these basic supplies:

Water—1 gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food—non-perishable, easy-to-prepare (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)

Multipurpose tool

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Two-way radios

Extra set of car and house keys

Manual can opener

Personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cellphone with charger

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blankets, sleeping bags

Fire extinguisher

Paper/pencil

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Map(s) of the area

Additional items to keep at home or in survival kit based on disasters common to area:

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches in waterproof container

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Know likely emergencies for your area:

Learn types of disasters or emergencies that may occur in your area. These events can range from those affecting only you and your family, like a home fire or medical emergency, to those affecting entire community, like an earthquake or flood.

Identify how local authorities will notify you during a disaster and how you will get information, whether through local radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio stations or channels.

Know the difference between different weather alerts such as watches and warnings and what actions to take in each.

Make sure that at least one member of your household is trained in first aid and CPR and knows how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Share what you’ve learned about preparedness with family and neighbors.

First aid kit items for a family of four:

2 absorbent compress dressings (5 x 9 inches)

25 adhesive bandages (assorted sizes)

1 adhesive cloth tape (10 yards x 1 inch)

5 antibiotic ointment packets (approximately 1 gram)

5 antiseptic wipe packets

2 packets of aspirin (81 mg each)

1 blanket (space blanket)

1 breathing barrier (with one-way valve)

1 instant cold compress

2 pair of non-latex gloves (size: large)

2 hydrocortisone ointment packets (approximately 1 gram each)

Scissors

2 roller bandage 3 inches wide and 4 inches wide

5 each sterile gauze pads 3 x 3 inches and 4 x 4 inches

Oral thermometer (non-mercury/nonglass)

2 triangular bandages

Tweezers

First aid instruction booklet

Items such as medications, emergency phone numbers

Keep a first aid kit in your home and in your car and check them regularly. Check expiration dates and replace out-of-date contents. Also ensure that the flashlight batteries work.

Sources: www.ready.gov and www.redcross.org