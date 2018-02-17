SGHS student arrested for possession of handgun

Thursday, Feb. 15, around noon, Garland Police Department school resource officers were notified by Garland ISD faculty that a theft occurred at South Garland High School located in the 600 block of Colonel Drive. Officers were advised that a student identified as 19-year-old Kerry Guery was in possession of a stolen cellphone. Guery was located inside the school and the cellphone was recovered. He was also found to be in possession of a handgun and marijuana that was located in his backpack.

Guery was arrested for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon – Prohibited Places and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone. He was also found to have two Dallas County warrants for Theft.

The gun was not loaded and no ammunition was found. Guery was taken to the Garland detention center.

Students at two additional DFW area high schools were taken into police custody for bringing guns to school Thursday, Feb. 15. These students from Plano West High School and Flower Mound Marcus High School both face at least a charge of carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

Other districts in the area reported incidents of students talking about bringing guns to shoot up the school but no guns were found at those campuses.

This all happened one day after a 19-year-old former high school student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida entered the school and began a shooting rampage that ended with the death of 17 people and 15 more being transported to the hospital.