SHS grad completes Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Meg K. Dougherty graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Air Force’s Community College.

Dougherty is the daughter of Scott and Pam Dougherty of Sachse and granddaughter of Terry and Joyce Dougherty of McKinney.

She is a 2015 graduate of Sachse High School.