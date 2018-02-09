Your first source for news!|Friday, February 9, 2018
You are here: Home » Sports » SHS signees celebrate accomplishments

SHS signees celebrate accomplishments 

Posted: 3:44 pm, February 9, 2018 by Kim Everett
signees

The morning of Wednesday, Feb. 7, held a special air of excitement at Sachse High School as 25 athletes, the largest group of signees in Garland ISD, as well as the largest in SHS history, celebrated National Signing Day.

 

SHS campus athletic director and head football coach Mark “Red” Behrens expressed pride in the student athletes’ accomplishments.

 

“We are always very proud of our Sachse athletes,” he said. “But this is always a special day for all our athletes. They will be taking the next step, not only in their athletic careers, but also in their lives.”

 

The coach stressed that the students earned their scholarships through hard work in the classroom as well as all the hours spent on their fields of play.

 

Later in the day, the SHS student athletes, as well as other Garland ISD signees celebrated National Signing Day at the Curtis Culwell Center. Garland High School 2010 graduate Adrian Phillips spoke to the district’s signees. Phillips was an all-state, all-area and all-district football standout during his time at GHS. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin on an athletic scholarship. In 2014, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

Sachse HS signees are listed below:

 

Sport  Name School Commitment
     
Softball Savana Williamson Navarro College, Corsicana, Texas
     
Baseball Dewayne Russell, Jr Richland College, Dallas, Texas
     
Baseball Preston Baumgartner Midland Junior College, Midland, Texas
     
Volleyball Jada Carter Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
     
Girls Soccer Brittnee Clinebell Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, Texas
     
Girls Soccer Gabriela Garcia University of Texas – Tyler, Tyler, Texas
     
Girls Soccer Victoria Shelton Sul Ross State University, Alpine, Texas
     
Girls Soccer Samantha Upton Midwestern State Univesity, Wichita Falls, Texas
     
Girls Soccer Caitlyn McDonald Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas
     
Girls Soccer Niah Johnson Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi
     
Football Isaiah Humphries Penn State University, University Park, Pennsylvania
     
Football Charles Thomas Southwestern College, Winfield, Kansas
     
Football Cameron Flowers Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, Oklahoma
     
Football Desmund Nixon Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kansas
     
Football Kevin Valdez Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, Missouri
     
Football David Uwubanmwen Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas
     
Football Cedric Johnson University of Mary, Bismarck, North Dakota
     
Football Christian Cole Arkansas Tech University, Russellville, Arkansas
     
Football Chase Davis McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
     
Football Calvin Barkat McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana
     
Football Miles Macadory Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas
     
Football Zachary Gilson University of Texas – San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas
     
Football Tyler Lacy Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma
     
Football Drue Jackson Washington State University, Pullman, Washington
     
Football Jalen Mayden Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi
Posted in:  Sports
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,