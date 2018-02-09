SHS signees celebrate accomplishments

The morning of Wednesday, Feb. 7, held a special air of excitement at Sachse High School as 25 athletes, the largest group of signees in Garland ISD, as well as the largest in SHS history, celebrated National Signing Day.

SHS campus athletic director and head football coach Mark “Red” Behrens expressed pride in the student athletes’ accomplishments.

“We are always very proud of our Sachse athletes,” he said. “But this is always a special day for all our athletes. They will be taking the next step, not only in their athletic careers, but also in their lives.”

The coach stressed that the students earned their scholarships through hard work in the classroom as well as all the hours spent on their fields of play.

Later in the day, the SHS student athletes, as well as other Garland ISD signees celebrated National Signing Day at the Curtis Culwell Center. Garland High School 2010 graduate Adrian Phillips spoke to the district’s signees. Phillips was an all-state, all-area and all-district football standout during his time at GHS. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin on an athletic scholarship. In 2014, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sachse HS signees are listed below: