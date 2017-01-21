Small Business Council offers free guidance

Small businesses in Garland face a variety of challenges, many of which can be addressed through a simple, candid conversation with a local expert. The trouble is that we see businesses every day that just don’t know where to turn for help. The Small Business Council of the Garland Chamber of Commerce will bridge the gap by providing a forum for entrepreneurs and experts to meet and discuss the business’s most pressing issues.

Beginning Feb. 14, monthly workshops will be held at the Richland College Garland Campus from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The Small Business Council members will use their expertise to offer free guidance and advice with the goal of helping entrepreneurs become well-informed, well-rounded business owners, and to ensure the success of each business in the Garland economy.

The council will consist of four local topical experts in the areas of marketing, managerial accounting, banking and insurance and financial planning. Business owners may attend monthly workshops where they can ask questions, discuss their business and receive actionable tasks in any or all of the areas in which they need assistance.

2017 workshop dates



Workshops will be held on the second Tuesday of each month, February through December.

Feb. 14 March 14

April 11 May 9

June 13 July 11

Aug. 8 Sept. 12

Oct. 10 Nov. 14

Dec. 12