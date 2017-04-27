Celebrate Small Business Week at Downtown Business Trail event

The Garland Chamber of Commerce will kick off Small Business Week with the Downtown Business Trail event Tuesday, May 2, 4 pm. – 7:30 p.m.

Participants will pick up a map at Intrinsic Brewery & Smokehouse that highlights 18 downtown businesses. Visit at least 15 of the businesses, get the map stamped at each one and return it to Intrinsic by 7:30 p.m. for a free beverage.

Not only will you have an opportunity to get to know the owners/employees of downtown businesses and what they do, they will be sharing exclusive offers especially for this event. With residential opportunities, new small businesses and its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, downtown Garland is becoming more of a destination than ever before.

Here are a few great reasons to shop, dine and patronize small, local businesses:

• Small-business owners like those often found in downtown areas are more likely to cater to customers and special-order products for them. They are also likely to get to know their customers personally. They also truly value every customer.

• Small, family-owned businesses in the downtown area, as well as those all over Garland, help keep money in the city, provide jobs to local residents and support local families and community activities. As the businesses grow, the tax base grows.

• Small businesses are often the ones that sponsor sports teams, give support to local schools and help fund community projects.

• Research done by Civic Economics shows that local restaurants return more than 78 percent of revenues to the community in comparison to just more than 30 percent of chain restaurants’ revenues going back into the community.

• Research indicates that for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $73 stays in the local economy. The same $100 spent at non-locally owned businesses results in $43 staying in the local community.

• More than 50 percent of U.S. jobs since 1995 were created by small businesses. According to the SBA, since 1990, big businesses have eliminated 4 million jobs. Small businesses have added 8 million jobs.

Sources: http://www.metrofamilymagazine.com/February-2013/15-Reasons-to-Shop-Locally/, https://blog.fivestars.com/shop-small-businesses-every-day/