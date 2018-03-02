Songs by Elvis, Cash, Diamond

Stardom Entertainment announces, Sunday, March 18, 3 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in Garland, the production of ‘Elvis, Cash & Diamond’; songs by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond.

Come rock to the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, performed by Andy King, voted Germany’s 2017 Entertainer of the Year. Andy, from Sulzfeld Germany, a top European Elvis Tribute Artist, has numerous accomplishments in the Elvis Presley entertainment industry. He’s placed in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Preliminaries sanctioned by the company which controls the estate of Elvis Presley and Graceland, Elvis Presley Enterprise, Inc:

Texas Elvis Festival – Dallas, Texas 2016 and 2017

Tupelo Elvis Festival -Tupelo Mississippi 2017

Georgia Elvis Festival – Brunswick Georgia 2016

P. Expo – Hinton Oklahoma 2013

Elvis Festival – Hallandale Florida 2011

His other accomplishments include the Georgia Elvis Festival Award 2016 and Germany’s “Elvis Presley Memories” award in 2015. When listening to Andy’s voice you’ll find it hard to believe you’re not listening to “The King’ himself.

Reminisce country’s legendary ‘Man in Black’, Johnny Cash performed by tribute artist, Bennie Wheels. Bennie is well known as the most authentic representation of the ‘Man in Black’ during his “Folsom Prison” era! After seeing Bennie Wheels’ performance, there will be no doubt that Johnny Cash’s spirit lives on!

Swoon to the love songs of Neil Diamond performed by tribute artist, Tommy Diamond. You’ll see Tommy’s love and knowledge of Neil Diamond shines through each song he performs.

King, Cash & Diamond, a highly entertaining production, is backed by tribute artist band, The Spinout Band.

For more information and tickets go to stardomentertainment.us.