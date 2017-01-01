Special needs production at arts center

Mark your calendars for “Back to the 80s Musical” starring special needs adult. This is the group’s 13th musical. The show’s director, Lory Stewart, has written and directed musicals for special needs adults for the city of Garland and the Granville Arts Center since 2004. She has taught classes since 1998. Stewart is also the director of the Actors Anonymous Theatre Company.

The production will be Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. The show will be at the Granville Arts Center in the Brownlee Auditorium, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Admission is FREE!

A few of the group’s previous shows include: “Shrek,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Mama Mia,” “Grease” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The group’s first production was “The Wizard of Oz.”