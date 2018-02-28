Spring break holiday DWI enforcement

The Garland Police Department will step up Driving While Patrols starting Thursday, March 1, running through Monday, March 19. The increased Driving While Intoxicated patrols are for an Impaired Driver Mobilization project. The project is funded through a TXDOT grant program which targets DWI along with Driving Under the Influence by Minors. The patrols will be active in the nighttime hours by utilizing both marked and unmarked police cars.

Officers will apply for blood search warrants for those drivers who refuse to consent to giving a specimen of their breath or blood when arrested for Driving While Intoxicated related offenses.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve 180 days in jail. Safety officials say other costs associated with an impaired driving arrest and conviction can add up to more than $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases and other expenses.

In 2017, on Texas highways, there were 987 people killed in motor vehicle crashes where the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The Law on DWI

In Texas, a person is legally intoxicated and may be arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) with a .08 BAC (blood or breath alcohol concentration). However, a person is also intoxicated if impaired due to alcohol or other drugs regardless of BAC. Whether you’re the driver or the passenger, you can be fined up to $500 for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

DWI with a Child Passenger

You can be charged with child endangerment for driving while intoxicated if you’re carrying passengers younger than 15 years old. DWI with a child passenger is punishable by:

A fine of up to $10,000

Up to two years in a state jail

Loss of your driver’s license for 180 days

How to Stay Safe

Don’t drink and drive.

Designate a driver.

Call a cab.

Spend the night where you are, if possible.

Information from TxDot.gov