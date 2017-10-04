Spring Creek Preservation Society – October

The Preservation Society for Spring Creek Forest has lots of great opportunities planned for fall. Please check out the schedule below:

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Meeting at North Garland Branch Library, 7 p.m. Lisa Dolliver, Education Manager at Trinity River Audubon Center, will present the “FASCINATING WORLD OF PLANT GALLS.” Dolliver has been working to get kids to appreciate nature in their everyday environment at zoo’s, nature centers and natural history museums for the last 20 years. Her family which includes geologists, naturalists and an astronomer, spent most summers in her family’s ranch outside of Cody, Wyoming. Dolliver currently works in the Trinity River Audubon Center’s Education Department.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Work session, 9 to 11 a.m. at 1770 Holford Road. Clear the small prairie and trails which have overgrown during summer and pick up trash. Materials: Wear work gloves, long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals) for your protection from poison ivy and thorns.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Help Keep Garland Beautiful at Tri-City Cleanup, 8 a.m. at Lake Ray Hubbard. Three cities working together at Lake Ray Hubbard. Come to clean, eat lunch and have fun. A Garland, Rowlett and Dallas event. There will be T-Shirts, games and prizes! For more information and to sign up, go to Facebook.com/KeepGarlandBeautiful2 or email KeepGarlandBeautiful@gmail.com.

Future dates, more information to come

Nov. 7 – Wayne Mayer of Austin College will speak on “Owls of North Texas”

Nov. 25: 8 – 9:30 a.m., 1787 Holford Road

Dec. 2 – Christmas is for the Birds – event for pre-school and elementary age children.

Dec. 5 – Holiday party at other location. Information to come.

Bird walks with certified master birder Reba Collins – A morning walk with certified master birder Reba Collins. Learn to identify some of our resident and migrating birds. Dress for the weather. Bring binoculars and wear comfortable walking shoes. If it has been raining, mud boots are appropriate.

Work session information: Generally held the Saturday after each meeting 9 – 11 a.m. Locations vary and are announced by email or on website. They will be at 1770 Holford Road, 1787 Holford Road, 4848 North Garland Avenue near Academy Sports or 4695 Ranger Drive near Naaman Forest High School baseball parking area – Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. Wear work gloves, long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals) for your protection from poison ivy and thorns.

Visit springcreekforest.org for information about the natural wonders of this preserve as well as scheduled activities for the public. There are trails passing through forest and prairie and along Spring Creek. As the weather cools a bit, it is a great time to take a walk. Please stay on the trails to protect the plants and yourself – poison ivy and snakes. Long pants and closed toed shoes recommended.