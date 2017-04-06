April announcements: Preservation Society for Spring Creek Forest

The Saturday, April 8 Preservation Society for Spring Creek Forest work session will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at 4695 Ranger Drive behind the Naaman Forest High School baseball fields. The group will be picking up trash so wear work gloves, long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals) for your protection from poison ivy and thorns.

The Bird Walk with Reba Collins is rescheduled for Sunday, April 9 from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at 1787 Holford Rd. The group will look for spring migrating birds in Spring Creek Forest with certified Master Birder, Reba Collins. Come for a morning walk and learn to identify some of our resident and spring migrating birds. Dress for the weather. Bring binoculars and wear comfortable walking shoes. If it has been raining, mud boots are appropriate.

The Keep Garland Beautiful Trash Off is April 29: Earth Day 2017 will be celebrated by picking up trash at any Garland park. More information: www.GoGreenGarland.org.

A bring your own picnic and work session is scheduled for May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1787 Holford Rd. Bring lunch and the group will picnic after work. Wear work gloves, long pants and sturdy shoes (no sandals) for your protection from poison ivy and thorns. Bring small spades, loppers and short-handled tree saws if you have them. This is the last scheduled work session until September.

Special Announcement from our friends at Texas Discovery Gardens:

Texas Discovery Gardens

April 7 is members only 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9 – open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fair Park at Gate 6, 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

With over thirteen hundred plant varieties, this has to be the biggest selection of plants in the state, as well as the most diverse. And approximately 60 percent are native species, so it’s probably the biggest selection of natives as well. Selection includes cactus, ferns, grasses, groundcover, herbs, perennials, wildflowers, shrubs, small trees and much more. Visit http://www.springcreekforest.org for a complete list of available plants.

FYI: Work sessions are generally held the Saturday after each meeting from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Locations vary and are announced by email or on the website. They will be at 1770 Holford Rd., 1787 Holford Rd., 4848 N. Garland Avenue near Academy Sports or 4695 Ranger Dr. near the Naaman Forest High School baseball parking area.