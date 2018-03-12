State title bids end for SGHS and SHS

The South Garland High School Colonels made their first appearance in the UIL State Tournament Friday, March 9. Even though they suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Katy Tompkins High School the Colonels have much to celebrate. The score at the end of OT was 80-76.

Tyrese Maxey scored an extraordinary 46 points for the Colonels. The tournament was played at the Alamodome in San A ntonio.

Congratulations also go out to Sachse High School’s Lady Mustangs! The girls’ basketball team made their first appearance in the UIL State Tournament in San Antonio Friday, March 2. Converse Judson High School defeated them in a close game by a score of 71-65.

Adhel Tac scored 18 points for SHS and Jayla Brooks scored 17.

What a wonderful season for Garland ISD’s talented student athletes at SHS and SGHS. Both teams had spectacular runs toward this year’s state title.