Student safety is every driver’s responsibility

The new school year starts soon and it’s the responsibility of all drivers to keep Garland’s children safe. Remember to follow these safety tips:

Watch for school zones and obey the 20 mph speed limit along with all other traffic laws.

Expect the unexpected. Children sometimes forget to look both ways before going into the street. They may cross at the wrong place or unexpectedly run or ride their bicycles in front of you.

Avoid distractions – cellphones and other electronic devices; food and beverages; loud music; and anything else that could take your mind off driving safely. The use of cellphones is unlawful in Garland school zones.

Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, in school parking lots, etc.

Never pass other vehicles, change lanes or make u-turns in a school zone. Stop before the crosswalk and stay stopped until it is no longer occupied, not just until your lane is clear.

Crosswalks

Never block crosswalks with vehicles and watch for children crossing the street when approaching an intersection. Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse provide crossing guards for busy intersections near elementary schools and some middle schools.

Always have your child use the designated crosswalk and follow the cross guard’s instructions.

Passenger drop-off

If you park on the side of the road, always have your child exit the car on the side away from traffic and avoid having them cross the street.

Follow your school’s traffic pattern for drop-off and pickup.

School buses

Flashing yellow lights — When you see a school bus with flashing yellow lights, drivers are expected to slow down to a speed that will allow for a sudden stop.

Flashing red lights — A school bus with flashing red lights signals that students are getting on or off the bus. Drivers must stop and wait for the driver to turn the flashers off, no matter which direction they are traveling. Students crossing the street after exiting a school bus should cross in front of the bus. Wait until the red lights stop flashing and the stop arm is retracted before proceeding.

Railroad crossings — All school buses are required to stop at railroad crossings. Keep enough distance between your vehicle and the school bus to avoid a rear-end collision.

The fine for speeding in school zones is stiff and Texas has added an extra court cost fee to school zone tickets. At least $25 is added and used to pay for school zone crossing guard and other safety programs. The fines and fees, though, are inconsequential in comparison to students’ safety. Remember that wherever you are going and whatever time you are supposed to be there, it can wait. It is not nearly as important as our community’s children.