Summer nutrition program begins June 5

The city of Garland Fair Housing Services Department is excited to announce its annual Summer Nutrition Program, beginning June 5. The program offers free nutritious meals to children ages 1-18 and young adults with disabilities when school is out for the summer. No registration or proof of income is required! Call 972-205-3382 to learn more.

Meals alternate between hot and cold entrees, while selected sites also provide cold breakfast. Nutrition program meal sites are located in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program. Most meal sites will offer activities that support the “3 E’s of Healthy Living,” education, exercise and eating right. The summer activities are designed to exercise the body and stimulate the mind making for an easier transition back into the school year.

See a schedule of this year’s meal sites on the Fair Housing Services page at GarlandTX.gov.

Come discover a new way to have fun!

For more information, call Program Coordinator Pamela Harris at 972-205-3382 or email PHarris@GarlandTX.gov.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: 202-690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Information provided by city of Garland.