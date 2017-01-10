Suspect identified in Linda Harris murder

On Jan. 1, Garland police officers responded to a welfare check at the Parkside Apartments in the 1900 block of West Kingsley Road. When officers arrived they located the victim, Linda Lee Harris, dead inside her apartment. Officers believe she was murdered.

Homicide detectives have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Rodney Collins Smith. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Rodney Smith to call 911 immediately.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.