In-Sync Exotics helps rescue tigers, bears

A recent confiscation operation to rescue a white tiger, a snow white tiger and two bears was successful. The animals were seized in a joint operation by In-Sync Exotics, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the local county sheriff’s office. The animals were seized from people who did not have proper permits and were housing them illegally. The two tigers and two bears were transported by In-Sync Exotics. The tigers were taken back to In-Sync Exotics’ sanctuary located in Wylie where they will now live. The bears were transported to Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville.

Both tigers will be in mandatory quarantine for 30 days. Their quarantine area is located in the sanctuary’s on-site veterinary clinic, where staff veterinarian, veterinary technician and keepers will provide the highest quality medical care to diagnose and treat any issues they have currently, as well as maintain their health throughout the rest of their lives.

About In-Sync Exotics:

In-Sync Exotics is a nonprofit organization established in 2000, is dedicated to the rescue of neglected, abused and unwanted exotic felines. American Sanctuary Association accredited, Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries verified, and a member of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance (BCAS), In-Sync provides the highest quality care for the 76 exotic animals that reside at the sanctuary.

Mission:

“To provide a caring, safe haven to some of God’s most beautiful creatures. We put their needs above all else; the old, the maimed, the unwanted can find sanctuary here.”

Goals: