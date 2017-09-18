Taylor Pearson completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor S. Pearson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete this basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Pearson is the son of Richard and Rebecca Pearson of Forney and brother of Hilary Pearson of San Francisco, California and Colleen Goodman of Garland.

He is a 2017 graduate of Forney High School.

WHAT IS AN AIRMAN? Air Force Doctrine Document 1-1 defines “airman” as “any US Air Force member (officer or enlisted, active, reserve, or guard, along with Department of the Air Force civilians) who supports and defends the US Constitution and serves our country. Air Force Airmen are those people who formally belong to the US Air Force and employ or support some aspect of the US Air Force’s air and space power capabilities. An Airman is any person who understands and appreciates the full range of air and space power capabilities and can employ or support some aspect of air and space power capabilities.”

About Lackland-San Antonio: Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) is a United States military facility located in San Antonio, Texas. The facility is under the jurisdiction of the United States Air Force 502d Air Base Wing, Air Education and Training Command (AETC). The facility consists of United States Army Fort Sam Houston, the United States Air Force Randolph Air Force Base and Lackland Air Force Base, which were merged on 1 October 2010.