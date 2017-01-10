TechFest promises fun, prizes, information

Enjoy a free night of family fun at GISD’s second-annual technology event. Formerly named Digital Resources Carnival, TechFest features interactive and innovative instructional tools, tips to stay safe online, virtual reality activities, programmable robots and much more. Hands-on science exhibits from Discovery Education will also be showcased, as well as opportunities for at-home technology training for parents.

The fun is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Curtis Culwell Center. Pizza will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.

Register now at http://bit.ly/gisdtechfest for the chance to win Kindle Fire tablets, TI-Nspire calculators, gift cards and an Amazon Echo Dot. The Curtis Culwell Center’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event.