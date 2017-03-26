‘Tell Your Own Story’ booth to be added to Travis College Hill Home Tour

Visitors may record or preserve their stories about places important to them from their past at a “Tell Your Own Story” booth, which will be part of Travis College Hill’s third historic home tour and National Register celebration ceremony Saturday, April 22.

A small tent set up along the home-tour route will be a site for guests to share about homes, schools, churches or other places that personally have been important to them during their lifetimes.

Five of the historic homes on Garland’s South 11th Street, dating from the turn of the last century, will be open for viewing during the tour from noon to 4 p.m. “This house reminds me of my grandmother’s” and similar comments are often heard as people have walked through the vintage homes in previous years. This year tour planners decided to provide guests with a means of sharing these recollections with others and for posterity.

At 2 p.m. Travis College Hill’s recent listing on the National Register of Historic Places will be observed and a bronze plaque from the U.S. Department of the Interior will be unveiled on 11th Street.

The night before, Friday, April 21, acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist Trace Bundy will perform a full concert in honor of Travis College Hill’s recognition. The 7:30 p.m. concert will be in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church, located at 930 West Avenue B. Tickets are $25 at the door or on eventbrite.com .

Tickets for the home tour are $10 for adults.