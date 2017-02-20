Test drive Ford, earn $20 for Habitat

Randall Reed’s Prestige Ford and Garland Area Habitat for Humanity are teaming up for the Drive One 4UR Community event Saturday, March 25. Ford will donate $20 for everyone who comes out to the GAHFH ReStore at 2360 Crist Road in Garland and completes a test drive. All it takes is 10 minutes to drive the car and complete a quick survey about your experience. Participants even receive goody bags!

Kay Carroll, who joined Garland Habitat a few months ago, said that the dealership will bring a variety of models for test drives. As the organization’s community outreach director, Carroll hopes to reach more potential partner families for home repairs or ownership. She would also like to provide home repair seminars, along with outreach programs for budgeting, banking and first time home buyers.

“Many think that they can’t get into a house, and they can,” Carroll said.

Her background is in mortgage banking and affordable housing and she spent 1 ½ years on the GAHFH board before becoming a staff member.

“My passion is to give back to the community and to serve low to middle income people,” Carroll said.

Randall Reed’s Prestige Ford’s website lists more than 20 events/charitable organizations that they help to support and Carroll is grateful that Garland Habitat for Humanity will be the recipient of this test drive event. Ford will donate up to $6,000 so GAHFH needs for 300 people to come out for the test drive.

About Randall Reed’s Prestige Ford Cares about Community program: Randall and Sherry Reed and our Prestige Ford dealership in Garland, Texas team believe it is crucial to give back to the community. Each month, we are part of local charitable events to connect with and contribute to the needs within our area. While we often provide financial contributions, our team also gives of their own time to volunteer in our area and in their neighborhoods.

About GAHFH: Founded in 1993, Garland Area Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Habitat for Humanity International. Operating on Christian principles, GAHFH shares the mission of Habitat International, seeking to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. GAHFH is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing in Garland, Rowlett, Sachse and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.