Thanks from Habitat for Humanity

Celebrating community and family is an important part of the ministry of your Garland Area Habitat for Humanity. I want to thank the many wonderful volunteers and supporters that help make 2016 a year to remember. I am so pleased to see the Ngwa Shu family finally move in to their new home and to celebrate this special time of the year.

I am especially thankful for our board of directors for their support and involvement in making a difference in the lives of families seeking a home of their own. We now have a complete staff and are busy making big plans for even more new and remodeled homes in 2017.

However, I am most thankful for the many individuals, businesses and congregations that have chosen to include Garland Area Habitat a part of your charitable giving plan. A nonprofit organization like Habitat can only be a strong and successful as the support we receive from our friends and neighbors in Garland, Rowlett and Sachse.

We remain committed to expanding our efforts to make sure that families in each of our communities find decent and affordable places to live. Help us fulfill that dream. Please make a charitable gift to help us begin the new year on a solid financial base and reach our goal of $70,000 to start our newest home.

Donate online here or send your tax deductible contribution to 1110 Main Street, Garland, Texas 75040. Thank you so much for your partnership and support!

Christine Hockin-Boyd, Executive Director

About HFHGG: Founded in 1993, Garland Area Habitat for Humanity (GAHFH) is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Habitat for Humanity International. Operating on Christian principles, GAHFH shares the mission of Habitat International, seeking to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. GAHFH is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing in Garland, Rowlett, Sachse, and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.