Keeps pets safe at Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a special holiday, but it can carry some hazards for pets. Follow these tips from the ASPCA to keep pets healthy and safe during the holiday.

Poison Risks

Fatty foods are hard for animals to digest. Poultry bones can damage your pet’s digestive tract. Holiday sweets can be poisonous to pets.

Keep the feast on the table —not under it. Eating turkey or turkey skin – sometimes even a small amount – can cause a life-threatening condition in pets known as pancreatitis. Fatty foods are hard for animals to digest, and many foods that are healthy for people are poisonous to pets – including onions, raisins and grapes. If you want to share a Thanksgiving treat with your pet, make or buy a treat that is made just for them.

Put the trash away where your pets can't find it. A turkey carcass sitting out on the carving table, or left in a trash container that is open or easily opened, could be deadly to your pet. Dispose of turkey carcasses and bones – and anything used to wrap or tie the meat, such as strings, bags and packaging – in a covered, tightly secured trash bag placed in a closed trash container outdoors (or behind a closed, locked door).

Precautions for parties

If hosting a party or overnight visitors, plan ahead to keep pets safe.

Visitors can upset pets. If you know your dog or cat is nervous when people visit your home, put him/her in another room or a crate with a favorite toy. This will reduce stress on your pet and protect your guests from possible injury. If your pet is particularly upset by houseguests, consult with the veterinarian.

Watch your pets around decorations. Never leave a pet alone in an area with a lit candle; it could result in a fire. And pine cones, needles and other decorations can cause intestinal blockages or even perforate an animal's intestine if eaten.

Information from www.aspca.org.